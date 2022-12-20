1 of 3

PHOENIX – On December 8, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU), partnering with The Phoenix Chamber and the Diocese of Phoenix, conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony along with a rite of blessing celebrating the recently-expanded, full-service Phoenix Branch located at 4645 N. 32nd Street, Suite A-100. The event was attended by community members, credit union Member-Owners, and Notre Dame FCU partners (employees) celebrating the expansion.

The Phoenix Chamber performed the ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by the rite of blessing delivered by The Most Reverend John P. Dolan, Bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix. Notre Dame FCU Arizona Market President David Gryp, Arizona Market Manager Mario Elia, and President/CEO Tom Gryp also spoke at the event.

President and CEO Tom Gryp said, “Beginning with a bootstrap operation in 2019 to this full-service branch, our Arizona expansion has been truly phenomenal. Putting mission and people over profits, anchored in the tradition of Catholic social teaching, has been a cornerstone of this success. Many thanks to our Board, community partners, and our Member-Owners for making this expansion a reality.”

During the ceremony, Notre Dame FCU presented a $5,000 check to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, emphasizing the credit union’s commitment to reinvesting profits into the local community and the initiatives Notre Dame FCU Member-Owners believe in.

Arizona Market President David Gryp said, “Once we were here, we needed people to take a leap of faith with us, and we could not be more thankful for our partnership with the Diocese of Phoenix. We are not your typical bank. Banking is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what we do here at Notre Dame Federal Credit Union. We want to be financial partners in this community. We don’t need to take the last dollar on the table. Profit is important, but it is not the primary objective.”

The Notre Dame FCU Phoenix Branch is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Contact the branch at 602-735-0900 or stop in to learn about unique checking accounts and loan solutions for individuals, non-profits, and businesses. Notre Dame FCU Member-Owners immediately gain access to over 80 local shared branches within the greater Phoenix area and more than 32,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide, making account access easier than ever. Visit www.NotreDameFCU.com/Arizona to learn more.

About Notre Dame FCU

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. With assets exceeding $1 billion and more than 60,000 members worldwide, Notre Dame FCU’s dedicated partners (employees), coupled with a wide array of financial services, provide members a personalized experience through the credit union’s nine convenient branch locations, its virtual branch (Shamrock Center), and through its robust online banking platform and mobile apps. Founded in 1941, Notre Dame FCU has grown from its origins in the Administration Building at the University of Notre Dame, and today serves over 900 affiliated groups. Notre Dame FCU is independent of the University. Visit us at www.NotreDameFCU.com. Insured by NCUA.

CONTACT:

Taylor Valentine

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union

Marketing@NotreDameFCU.com

574-400-4990