CHANDLER, AZ – Seton Catholic Preparatory will host ten schools from the local area for its annual Unified Field Day event on Friday, February 3, 2023. The schools include Cactus Shadows High School, Casteel High School, Chandler High School, Dobson High School, Hamilton High School, Marcos deNiza High School, Mesquite High School, Mountain Pointe High School, Mountain View High School, and Perry High School. In a collaborative effort with Special Olympics Arizona, Seton will host around 350 guests for an inclusive day of activities, food, music, and unity. What started off as a small weekend gathering has become a Friday, all-school event, with more and more guests attending every year.

Current Seton Catholic students and staff organize field games appropriate for guests with disabilities. Such games include, ring toss, water balloon toss, soccer tricks, parachute, and the relay race. The event will also have music, face painting, and food trucks.

This event marks Seton Catholic’s 7th annual Unified Field Day. Seton graduate from the class of 2017, Ms. Sarah Thompson, founded the Seton Buddies Club. “Starting Seton Buddies was an act of love for my sister Mia. Mia has Down Syndrome and has motivated me throughout many aspects of my life. I am proud of the work and the mission this club has carried out over the last several years. At its core, Seton Buddies was built on a foundation of love.”

Seton Catholic faculty and Buddies Club Moderator, Mrs. Nicole Garcia shares, “Seton Buddies, the club that organizes Unified Field Day, is incredibly special to me! Twenty-six students and I spend the year creating this joyous event that brings our community together. On a personal note, our daughter, Mariah, is a sweet 15-year-old with intellectual disabilities. As a guest, she attended our event last year, and it was one of the most memorable events we’ve shared with her! This event is so important because it allows students to work hard for the sake of others and to employ loving kindness for fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. I am immensely proud of Seton Buddies for their leadership and thankful to have support from Seton Catholic Preparatory and Special Olympics Arizona. Most of all, I feel especially blessed for the response we’ve had from our guests. What a celebration this will be!”

“Our commitment to being prolife calls us to celebrate the inherent dignity of all God’s children, and this is on display at our Unified Field Day. Our students spend countless hours organizing this event and they look forward to welcoming our guests onto our campus,” says Seton principal, Mr. Victor Serna. The Catholic Schools Week theme for 2023, set by the National Catholic Education Association, is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” Serna continues, “Unified Field Day is an event that celebrates our Catholicity and mission of leadership and loving service to others.”