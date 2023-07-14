By Dcn. Bill Malatin

As a Deacon, I often encounter grieving families in my work at Resurrection Parish. I had the same experience in the eight years I spent as a Funeral Arranger at Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes. In fact, loss and grieving have been part of my life from my earliest days when I grew up with a grandfather whose monument work regularly brought him—and me—to cemeteries.

Because I’m no stranger to the suffering of those who have lost loved ones, I know the profound impact the ministry of grief support can have on families. I am honored and blessed to be part of Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes’ bereavement ministry.

Through the Bereavement Committee’s work, we offer training to parishes each fall. During these sessions, we prepare parish employees and volunteers to help walk families in need through the process of laying their loved ones to rest, from the moment they step through the door to make funeral arrangements to the Rite of Committal at the gravesite and beyond.

Thanks to this training, countless individuals and families don’t have to go it alone as they navigate one of the most difficult times in their lives. Instead, they have someone by their side guiding them through the Catholic Funeral Rite and providing them with love and support as they carry out the very important work of grieving.

I have seen the impact this outreach has on families first-hand. When we listen to them, pray with them, and share the joy and hope of the resurrection that our faith offers, we provide them with the comfort and companionship they need. At the same time, we are truly honoring God as we are called to do through Corporal Works of Mercy.

If you are in need of grief support, I encourage you to reach out to your parish to learn more about their bereavement resources. You are also welcome to call Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes at (602) 267-3962.

Yours in faith,

Deacon Bill