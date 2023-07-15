Bishop John Dolan celebrated a special Mass on Saturday morning for the members of the Legion of Mary at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Phoenix. The Mass kicked-off a day of reflection for the lay Catholic group who volunteer to serve the Church and their neighbors in nearly 170 countries.

“There are so many people who are unable to join us for the Eurcharist, and the Legion of Mary is like an army going out and tending to those who are often forgotten,” said Bishop Dolan during his homily. “The Legion of Mary is a gift to those who are abandoned or missed by the parish community. I am thankful for you.”

Established in 1921 in Dublin, Ireland, the Legion of Mary is known for their missionary efforts of visiting hospitals, prisons and the homes of the sick and marginalized.

