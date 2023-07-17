The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix received a high honor on Sunday, being named one of the “2023 Top Workplaces,” according to a special report in The Arizona Republic newspaper. The special recognition is the result of an employee survey given to nearly 5,000 organizations across Arizona, with the Diocese of Phoenix ranked 20th in the “Large Companies” category.

“As a faith-based organization with Christ in the center, we are honored to receive recognition as one of the best places to work in Arizona,” said Bishop John Dolan, who was installed as the fifth bishop in the 53-year history of the diocese last August. “We believe that the Diocese of Phoenix, from our parishes, schools, missions, seminary and the pastoral center, has a great culture of outstanding people who are devoted to work for the common goal of the mission to share the good news.”

This is the third year The Arizona Republic has partnered with Energage, an employee survey company based in Pennsylvania, to celebrate exceptional workplaces, and the first time the Diocese of Phoenix has participated in the survey. The 24-questioin survey is given to employees at no cost to the company to participate. The 2023 report recognizes 140 Arizona companies across three categories, including Large Companies, Medium Companies, and Small Companies.

Employers earn Top Workplaces recognition if their aggregate employees feedback score exceeds national benchmarks based on feedback from more than 27 million employees over the past 17 years.

Established in 1969, the Roman Catholic Church of the Diocese of Phoenix itself employs 180 people. In addition, the Bishop of Phoenix ministers to the faithful in the entire geographical territory of the Diocese (which consists of nearly 44,000 square miles). The Catholic institutions within the Diocese that are part of that ministry (including parishes, schools, missions, and other Catholic ministries) consist of over 120 legal entities, each of which is a separate employer with its own status under civil law and its own federal employer identification number. When aggregated, the total number of employees of those Catholic entities is approximately 4,000.