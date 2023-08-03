PHOENIX – FSL (Foundation for Senior Living) is pleased to announce the appointment of local Medicaid system expert and nonprofit advocate Ed Fischer, Partner for Thrive Healthcare Consultants, as the new chairperson for the Board of Directors.

“We’re honored to have Ed take this important role among our Board of Directors,” said Tami Bohannon, president and CEO of FSL. “His work with nonprofits and individuals across the Valley will help us develop strategies and resources to further FSL’s mission to improve the lives of adults and their caregivers.”

As chairperson, it will be Fischer’s responsibility to lead the board through engaging individual members and acting as a coach to bring the team together on the organization’s development and growth. He served as an FSL board member for six years before being elected to this new role within leadership.

“It is beautiful to watch people show love for each other by caring for them in a way that centers independence and respect,” Fischer said about the work being done at FSL. “Which is why I am a believer in FSL’s mission to serve our community members with the highest quality programs.”

Fischer has spent the last two decades working in the Medicaid healthcare system, primarily serving low-income and disabled adults and children. His expertise and understanding have allowed him to work with states and health plans as a consultant, guiding their organizational and operational improvements, helping them reshape programs to be more person-centered, and helping health plans across the U.S. build compelling proposals that capture their qualifications and commitment to Medicaid goals.

His recent work includes helping with the formation of The Matthew 19:14 Project, a nonprofit that supports Catholic schools by facilitating the funding to create more accessible classrooms and train staff to meet the needs of exceptional learners and serving on the Board of Directors for a local music conservancy during a time of transition that saw significant funding growth and program alignment.

About FSL:

FSL is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to provide home and community-based services and to develop energy-efficient, affordable housing to promote health, independence and dignity for all. With a long history of helping Arizona families with issues including health, hunger, aging, illness, loneliness and substandard housing, FSL is committed to improving the quality of life for all Arizonans. To learn more about FSL programs and services, visit fsl.org .