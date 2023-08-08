The uniforms are clean, the basketballs are inflated, and the rosters are set for the 8th Annual JPII Classic that tips-off on Friday, August 11th at 7 p.m. at Brophy College Preparatory (BCP) in downtown Phoenix. The annual basketball game between priests and seminarians from the Diocese of Phoenix is a family-friendly event to support vocations.

Fans are encouraged to head down to BCP before the 7 p.m. tip-off to enjoy dinner from various food trucks that will be in the BCP “mall” starting at 5 p.m. Everyone is invited to stay after the game for fellowship and free ice cream provided by the Knights of Columbus.

Tickets and t-shirts for the game are on sale now. For tickets, visit https://www.ticketor.com/dphx.