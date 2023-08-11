Funds will help teachers support students with special needs

PHOENIX – The Diocese of Phoenix Charity and Development Appeal has granted The Matthew 19:14 Project with a $50,000 grant to provide Diocese of Phoenix Catholic schools with resources and support for the success of students with special needs.

“The CDA has been so generous to us over the years,” says Ed Fischer, board member of The Matthew 19:14 Project. “Their donation helps us provide training and to purchase resources and materials needed to support the needs of teachers and exceptional learners. We appreciate their continued support and look forward to the new school year.”

The grant will be used toward professional development and training to build the knowledge and skills of the teachers and staff in Diocese of Phoenix Catholic schools that receive funding from The Matthew 19:14 Project’s mini-grant program this fall. The overall goal of the fall program is to better meet the needs of exceptional learners through professional development classes, certifications, and qualified service provider or consultant fees.

“I am honored to share that The Matthew 19:14 Project has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Charity and Development Appeal,” said Debbie DiCarlo, executive director of the Office of Mission Advancement for the Diocese of Phoenix. “Their vision is to ensure any family desiring a Catholic education for their children can have one, including students with disabilities. As Matthew 19:14 reads, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” This is a beautiful message of inclusion and love, and this organization helps to pave a bright future for all students.”

When you give to the Charity & Development Appeal you support the work of more than 70 organizations and ministries in our Diocese, transforming the lives of thousands of people. The CDA funds nonprofit organizations that support women’s health and pregnancy services, homeless, veterans, unemployed, the elderly, education and more.

For more information about the Diocese of Phoenix Charity & Development Appeal, visit: https://dphx.org/cda/.

About The Matthew 19:14 Project:

The Matthew 19:14 Project is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to provide Catholic schools in Arizona with the funding, support and resources they need to properly accommodate and serve students with special needs. To learn more about The Matthew 19:14 Project, visit https://matthew1914project.org.