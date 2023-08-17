In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of July By The Catholic Sun - Aug 17, 2023 In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in July 2023 Share this:TweetEmail RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NATION/WORLD Jesus does not abandon individuals or the church, pope says at Angelus BRIEFS Faithful venerate Knights of Columbus founder at feast day Mass BRIEFS NEWS BRIEF: Seminarians edge priests in overtime at JPII Classic