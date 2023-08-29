Two dynamic speakers will be among those who address a Sept. 16 morning of reflection for anyone who has participated in, or would like to participate in, the Christ in Our Neighborhood small church community program.

The CION program helps the faithful prepare for Mass by meeting in small groups to discuss and pray over the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Groups meet for an hour in the home throughout the year and all materials are free, downloadable and available in English and Spanish.

Chris Vitale, one of the speakers for the Sept. 16 gathering, is a former atheist and Jesus mythicist. Vitale will tell his conversion story and how he rediscovered his Catholic faith.

Julio Inclan, who will address Spanish-speakers at the event, is co-founder of KLESIS, a program of evangelization, catechesis and public awareness directed toward couples.

Both Vitale and Inclan will speak about what it means to be a disciple of Christ.

The half-day workshop will be held in the basement of St. Mary’s Basilica, 231 N. Third Street, Phoenix. The day begins with a continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and is followed by presentations, small group discussion and fellowship. All participants will receive a free gift.

There is no charge for the event but attendees must register. Info: jcoronel@dphx.org or 602-354-2025.