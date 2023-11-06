Scottsdale, Ariz. — Notre Dame Preparatory High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Mike Mahon as its new athletic director. With more than 40 years of experience in education, including nine years in athletic administration, Mahon is set to lead the athletic department of the North Scottsdale Catholic high school.

“Mike brings a unique blend of vision, leadership, and a commitment to fostering student-athlete growth on and off the field,” NDP’s principal Brie Dragonetti said. “He also has a strong Catholic faith, and I know he is going to be the perfect fit for our community.”

Mahon returns to NDP after 13 years, having been the athletic director from 2005-2010 when he served under founding principal David Gonsalves and worked alongside legendary football coach Scot Bemis.

“Working at NDP was an honor and an exciting time in my professional life. I am overjoyed about this homecoming of sorts. It is great that God would lead me back here,” Mahon said.

After their two sons graduated from NDP (Michael in 2008 and Robert in 2010), Mahon and his wife, Robin, were offered jobs overseas. He has worked in Hungary and Russia as well as in South Carolina and Arizona.

“When the job opened at NDP, it felt like a sign that it was time to return home,” Mahon said “I still have a deep connection to many members in the NDP community. I look forward to seeing them more often,” he said.

Mahon, who will start in his new position in December, possesses an impressive track record in the world of high school athletics. He is familiar with and worked closely with the Arizona Interscholastic Association during his tenure at NDP.

“The first time I spoke to Mike, I knew he was the person we had been looking for,” said NDP President Jill Platt.

“He respects and understands our school’s traditions and values. It feels good to bring someone in who already cares deeply about our athletic programs–and has for almost two decades,” she added.

Other members of the NDP community who worked with Mahon in the past are enthusiastic about his return and the future of NDP athletic programs under his guidance.

“I was an inexperienced coach and teacher, and Notre Dame Prep was an unknown entity when Mike Mahon began as NDP’s Athletic Director in 2005. His steady hand and expertise were instrumental in the meteoric rise of NDP athletics and building the school community as a whole,” Matt Rylski, the school’s director of enrollment, said.

Notre Dame Prep is a Catholic diocesan college preparatory high school with a co-ed enrollment of 975 students. The school has received national recognition for the caliber of its academic, arts and athletic programs. Most recently, NDP was recognized as a 2022 Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. The school is located at 9701 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale.