Catholics from around the Diocese of Phoenix packed into the downtown Diocesan Pastoral Center Friday, Nov. 10, for Movie Night with Christ in Our Neighborhood.

Bishop Dolan, who designed the weekly Scripture study program for small groups, was on hand to encourage the faithful to further communion around the Word of God.

Sebastian Gomes, America Media documentarian, showed a 20-minute clip about Catholic parish life that featured St. Mary and St. Juan Diego Parish in Chandler.

From live music to folkloric dancing, group discussion and a demonstration of how to use the Christ in Our Neighborhood website, the bilingual event was well-received and helped participants gear up for the Dec. 2 Honor Your Mother Mass and procession.