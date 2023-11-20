It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing into eternal life of our beloved Br. Scott Slattum, OFM, who served at St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix since 2017 and recently was named Coordinator of Youth and Young Adult Ministry for the Diocese of Phoenix, in addition to his work at the Basilica. Sadly, Br. Scott had a fatal heart attack Sunday evening.

Br. Scott was a huge part of our Diocesan, St. Mary’s, Arizona State University, and the wider downtown community where everyone knew this gentle giant with a loving heart and hearty laugh. Bishop John Dolan has connected with the Franciscan Provincial to express his prayers and support of the Franciscan community; in particular, for the community here in Phoenix where Br. Scott served.

At his Solemn Profession as a Franciscan Friar in the Basilica in 2017, Br. Scott said he had “fallen in love with Christ and with his brothers”. He truly lived his life and vocation in that spirit. He also spoke in a recent reflection on how we can embrace Sister Death in the spirit of St. Francis, seeing it as the gateway to total fulfilment and peace. Br. Scott was 48 years old, and six years solemnly professed as a Friar. May our beloved Br. Scott rest in the eternal peace of our Lord whom he so faithfully served.