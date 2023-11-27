Seton Catholic Head Girls Basketball Coach Karen Self reached another milestone in her illustrious career, winning her 800th career game as the Sentinels took down Notre Dame Prep at home on Dec. 21, 62-44, at McMahon Gymnasium in Chandler.

Over 30-plus years, Self has transformed Seton Catholic’s girls basketball program into a perennial powerhouse, winning 12 state prep titles and 29 consecutive region titles with a career W-L record of 800-162, currently placing her as the second winningest coach in Arizona girls high school hoops history behind former Gilbert Highland coach Miner Webster’s 832.

Self has been named Coach of the Year at the state level multiple times, was named NFHS Coach of the Year during the 2016-17 season and was a 2017 inductee into the Arizona High School Coaches Hall of Fame. Even more recently, she was inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2022 and the Chandler Sports Hall of Fame in 2023. Self’s coaching career at Seton Catholic began in 1992-93 after a standout career at Arizona State as the team’s starting point guard.

Currently 3-0 on the season, the Sentinels play at Valley Vista High School in Surprise, Ariz., in their next outing on Monday, December 4th.