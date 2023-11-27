Last year, millions of people around the world watched in disbelief as Damar

Hamlin, a professional football player for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, experienced

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) mid-game on live television. Fortunately,

Hamlin received immediate attention from onsite medical professionals,

including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use of an Automated

External Defibrillator (AED) before being rushed to a local hospital.

SCA can happen to anyone, regardless of age, and it can strike without

warning. SCA is the leading cause of death in young athletes under 18 years

old. Survival rates from a cardiac event without chest compressions or

defibrillation are essentially zero, but with early bystander CPR and a

defibrillation shock provided within less than three minutes after collapse, the

AED survival rate can be 50-70 percent. Studies repeatedly show that a rapid

response is the most crucial element to survival.

St. Mary-Basha Catholic School in Chandler was recently selected to

receive an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) from the Professional

Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) Tackles SCA Initiative. Recognizing

the importance of having AEDs readily available for student athletes and on

every sideline, the PFATS Foundation launched a grant application through

which schools and youth sports programs selected would receive the

life-saving device. The initiative aims to raise awareness and distribute AEDs

through a partnership with PFATS, Henry Schein Medical, Defibtech

Company and the NFL.

“This grant along with all-faculty and staff annual training in CPR/AED/First

Aid reflects our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our

students and community”, said Kathleen Lyon, principal, St. Mary-Basha

Catholic School.

Drew Kreuger, head athletic trainer for the Arizona Cardinals presented the

AED to Principal Lyon and Colleen Merrell, RN, BSN, OCN, director of

advancement at the Cardinals Training facility on behalf of PFATS and the

NFL. Also in attendance for the presentation was Ben Steele, tight end

coach for the Cardinals and parent of students attending St.

Mary-Basha. Steele noted as both a coach and more importantly as a St.

Mary-Basha school parent, “It is crucial that fields and facilities from grade

schools to the pros are equipped and prepared to save someone’s life”.

Amy Thompson, PE teacher and athletic director, believes that having this

life-saving device on campus at St. Mary-Basha will not only enhance our

emergency response capabilities but also provide peace of mind to our

students, their families, our spectators and the wider community.

