Word and Art with Bishop Dolan – Episode 7

Join Bishop John Dolan for this week’s edition of “Word and Art,” where he connects a Sunday reading with a famous work of art.

In the second Sunday of Ordinary Time, Bishop John takes a look at a Caravaggio painting now on display in the Sanssouci museum in Potsdam Germany. Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, one of Italy’s most popular baroque artists, left us this most dramatic painting of the incredulity of Saint Thomas. Bishop John discusses this painting in details and reflects on this week’s readings.

Bishop John brings an exciting and insightful perspective to the series, as he earned a Master of Arts Degree in Liturgy/Church Art and Architecture from St. Patrick’s Seminary and University in Menlo Park, Calif.