Bishop John Dolan visited the All Saints Catholic Newman Center on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe on Wednesday evening, celebrating the feast of St. John Bosco. He concelebrated Mass with Newman Center Pastor Fr. Robert Clements along with Fr. Aaron Quereshii and Deacon Wayne Rich.

Following Mass, Bishop John joined the Newman community for chanted Vespers (Evening Prayer) and a talk for Newman Night, where he shared his experience with mental health challenges and the launch of the first-ever Mental Health Ministry at the Diocese of Phoenix. He emphasized the impact suicide had on him and his family through his childhood and priesthood. The evening concluded with a Q&A session, where students got to inquire more about their Bishop and shared a slice of pizza.

