Rebecca Regnier has seen God’s plan as she’s worked for Catholic Charities for 17 years. As the program supervisor for the Foster Care Program, she acts as ongoing support for existing foster families. She credits her husband for getting them involved in foster care.

While monitoring the on-call phone, it rang in the middle of the night. It was a worker with the Department of Child Safety (DCS) who explained there was a child in need of a placement. Regnier’s husband, Jason, overheard his wife say there wasn’t a home available. The DCS officer would have to keep the child safe in her office that night. That conversation had a profound impact on Jason. It was the spark that ignited their foster care journey.

“Every child should have a good solid foundation. Even if you only give it to them six months, six weeks, it’ll make a lasting impression,” Jason said. “They need somebody to fight for them.”

Rebecca and Jason have loved all of the 21 children they’ve fostered. One of those children became a permanent member of their family.

“The moment she came in, we realized we were missing Abigail from our life,” Jason said. “She completed our family.”

When recruiting foster homes, Rebecca commonly hears, “I could never give a child back after fostering them.” Rebecca has experienced that and says it’s the hardest thing you’ll ever do.

“You fall in love with these kids. You’ve seen them broken … and you put them back together. Then you give them back and it takes everything … to get through it, that they will be OK.”

Rebecca says it’s the Charity and Development Appeal (CDA) that helps make it possible for her to do her work, to love the children God is placing in her life.

“What I’ve come to understand is, I was their first foundation that showed them what love is. And I know that that’s going to carry them, regardless of what happens.”

Your gift to the CDA makes it possible for pregnant mothers, families of those incarcerated, children in foster care, and so many others to experience the healing love of Christ. Make your gift today at give.dphx.org