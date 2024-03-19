Hosted by “All In,” a new parish ministry for people with special needs, Bishop John Dolan participated in a Easter Retreat at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church in Carefree, Ariz., this past weekend.

“The event was fantastic and it opened my eyes to new possibilities,” said Bishop Dolan. “I would love to see special needs ministry in every parish in our diocese in some fashion. I think it is possible because we had that in parishes in San Diego. I see it as a great opportunity.”

The ministry hosts free monthly events for adults with special needs and or mental illness and their caregivers. The Easter Retreat included many fun activities, including singing and dancing, a church tour, Easter crafts, live baby chickens, building Easter baskets, selfies with Bishop Dolan and lunch.

Learn more about how others are serving those with special needs in the Diocese of Phoenix in this episode of The Bishop’s Hour.

