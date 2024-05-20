“What a great day this is,” said Paul Mulligan, president and CEO of Catholic Charities Community Services as he greeted everyone at the grand opening of Mesquite Terrace in Phoenix on Thursday, May 16.

Catholic Charities, along with affiliate Housing for Hope and co-developer Trinity Housing, honored all those who came together on the project. Mesquite Terrace is a 297-unit affordable housing community providing safe, beautiful, permanent housing for individuals and families.

“We’re really about building relationships. People are relational, and so tapping into that and everything we do is about recognizing us as community,” added Mulligan. “We have really a special living experience for everybody that’s blessed to be able to call this home.”

For more than 30 years, Catholic Charities has been a leader across central and northern Arizona, combatting homelessness through affordable housing, emergency shelter, case management and service coordination. Since 2011, Housing for Hope has developed over 850 affordable housing units, including Mesquite Terrace.

Bishop Dolan offered a special blessing at the event.

“Peace be with this house and with all who live here. May the God, whom we glorified with one part and voice enable us to the one spirit to live in harmony as followers of our Lord now and forever.”