Be sure to check out our brand-new podcast, “Prep Rally,” featuring amazing stories on individuals from the seven Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Phoenix. Produced by The Catholic Sun, the monthly podcast will celebrate the talents of students, teachers and administrators from across the diocese. Each episode will focus on a different topic but will highlight one of four pillars, including faith, service, academics and arts, and athletics. Hosted by Abigail Standish, the Coordinator of Catholic Social Teaching for the Diocese of Phoenix, “Prep Rally” can be found on the diocese’s Facebook or YouTube pages and in The Catholic Sun online.

Proudly supported by Catholic Education Arizona, “Prep Rally” will premiere on the diocese’s YouTube channel and Facebook page on Monday, May 27 at 6 p.m. The debut episode will feature three incredible students talking about their recent experiences receiving Sacraments of Initiation, including Jaden Ramirez from St. John Paul II Catholic High School, Kenny White from St. Mary’s Catholic High School, and Chloe Grindall from Notre Dame Preparatory High School.