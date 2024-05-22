One of the most successful softball coaches in Arizona high school history, Jerry Mullin, announced his coaching retirement today after 38 years of leading the Seton Catholic Preparatory softball program.

Mullin arrived at Seton Catholic, located in Chandler, Ariz., in 1985 and took over the softball program for the 1986-87 school year, transforming it into a small-school powerhouse by the mid-1990s. He won 10 AIA State Championships over a 15-year span from 1996 to 2010, including two periods of four consecutive state titles (1996 to 1999 in Class 2A and 2002 to 2005 in Class 3A). Mullin was a perfect 10-0 in state championship games.

“I want to thank Coach Mullin for his dedication and passion for Seton Catholic and the softball program for nearly 40 years,” Principal Victor Serna said. “He has been a strong supporter and professor of our Catholic values and mission, as well as being a pillar of our community no matter what role he has served. I am grateful for his continued support as he will remain a member of our Counseling Department.”

Mullin added 14 regional titles, with the latest coming in the 2021 season. He was named Region Coach of the Year eight times, an All-Star coach three times, and was twice named Small School Coach of the Year. His career culminated with his induction into the Arizona High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2023.

“The first word that comes to mind when I think about Coach Mullin’s career – legendary,” Athletic Director Jim Shewbridge said. “He has been the heart and soul of Seton Catholic softball for nearly four decades. A lot of athletes went on to compete at the next level, including 2023 graduate Sierra Daniel who is playing for LSU. His leadership and dedication to Seton Catholic Prep will surely be missed.”

In addition to the successes on the field, his program has also been outstanding off the field, with numerous academic and sportsmanship awards for his players and the program itself – a testament to the values instilled by Mullin.

“I want to congratulate Jerry on his incredible career and thank him for his guidance and the exceptional standard he has set for everyone,” said Karen Self, Head Girls Basketball at Seton Catholic, who has worked with Mullin since the 90s. “There are just no words to express what he means to the Seton community. He leaves an incredible legacy and I feel so blessed to have worked beside him for over 30 years.”

Mullin has also been a part of Seton Catholic’s faculty during his coaching career and is currently one of Seton’s counselors, a role he will continue in despite his retirement from coaching.

Seton Catholic is currently searching for his replacement as they head into the 2024-25 school year.