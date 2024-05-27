Bishop John Dolan ordained Jacob Chavez and Connor Companik to the transitional diaconate during a special Mass at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral in Phoenix on Sunday, May 26, the feast day of the Most Holy Trinity. The Mass was televised live across the Diocese of Phoenix on CW7 and the diocese’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

“Go therefore, and proclaim the Gospel with your lives and with your heart,” said Bishop Dolan during his homily, speaking directly to the deacons. “Do the will of God and offer charity from your heart. Serve others with joy as you would serve the Lord himself.”

Ordination to the transitional diaconate marks the final phase, the Vocational Synthesis, of their formation journey. It is a time when formal seminary formation is completed and transition into a pastoral setting of service.

Dcn. Chavez attended St. Mary Magdalene parish in Gilbert, Ariz., Settlers Point Elementary School and Campo Verde High School. Raised in a devout Catholic family, he was inspired by watching his father spend time in Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. He first heard the call to the priesthood on retreat his junior year of high school.

Dcn. Companik attended St. Benedict parish in Phoenix, St. John Bosco Catholic School and Seton Catholic Preparatory High School. Although a practicing Catholic his whole life, it was his junior year in high school when his faith deepened and he first considered the reality of priesthood. His discernment journey was helped along by a friend who went to seminary and a Catholic community in college.

