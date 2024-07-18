A crowd of pilgrims from across Arizona, including priests, religious sisters and laity, packed into Sky Harbor Airport early Wednesday morning to head to Indianapolis for the National Eucharistic Congress. The mood was festive as the gates filled up with travelers bound for the Midwest city known as The Crossroads of America.

Sr. Jessica, of the Daughters of Charity, is a case manager for homeless families with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix. She said she was looking forward to the congress. “I am excited to see a large representation of Catholics from across the United States and everyone bringing exactly who they are to the larger Church.”

Fr. Frankie Cicero of St. Timothy Parish in Mesa. Ariz., was traveling with a group of 26 parishioners. He marked the sign of the cross on the outside of the 737 as he waited to pass through the door to the plane.

“The Lord has blessings that we don’t even know about that are about to happen,” Fr. Cicero said. “He’s been preparing for years for us. He’s already gone before us in ways we can’t even begin to imagine. If our hearts are just open, He is going to move in ways that are going to transform our lives.”

Passengers could be seen praying the rosary as the aircraft sped down the runway for takeoff. Others chatted or dozed.

Upon arrival in Indianapolis, it was apparent that the city had been deluged with Catholics from every corner of the U.S. That included the renown Fr. Robert Spitzer, SJ, president of the Magis Center of Reason and Faith. The Catholic Sun caught up with him near the baggage claim.

Fr. Spitzer said he thought the congress would feature a strong dose of evangelization. “Evangelization generally produces some form of deeper conversion toward the Eucharist. I think that’s the primary thing,” he said.

He also pointed toward the experience of having so many Catholics together in worship. “You have 60,000 Catholics who are believing in the Eucharist, fed by the Eucharist, sharing their experience of the Eucharist,” Fr. Spitzer said. “The camaraderie or esprit de corps that emerges out of a place where you’re in-person, in contact with other people who are worshipping in a stadium — that’s going to be huge.”

Once at the Lucas Oil Stadium, home to the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, the line to register and receive credentials stretched around the building.

The delegation from the Diocese of Phoenix Diocesan Pastoral Center made its way to seats inside an absolutely packed stadium just as the words “HE IS HERE” flashed on the gigantic screens in the endzone. And then, in all its magnificence, an oversize, sparkling monstrance with an enormous host was carried aloft by Bishop Andrew Cozzens of Crookston, Minn., up to the altar.

The crowd of tens of thousands knelt on the concrete floor and sang Panis Angelicus, O Salutaris, and Tantum Ergo. Clouds of incense rose to the rafters. And then silence. Silence as the multitude adored the King of kings.

The crowd stood for the proclamation of the Bread of Life Discourse from the sixth chapter of the Gospel of John. Bishop Cozzens then led the crowd in prayer.

“We want to be changed. We want to be missionary disciples,” Bishop Cozzens prayed. “Let our hearts burn with a desire to share your love … come with the fire of your Spirit and revive us.”

Papal Nuncio Cardinal Christophe Pierre quoted Pope St. John Paul II who said that the Eucharist is the Sacrament and source of our unity. All this is to stir up faith in ourselves and in other Catholics, he said. And while Christ is truly present in the Eucharist, “He is also present in people we might consider ourselves divided from.” True Eucharistic revival will be seen in our desire to build bridges, he said.

“We have to let ourselves be possessed by the Spirit of God and go where the Spirit leads.”

Sr. Bethany Madonna of the Sisters of Life was one of the main presenters during this opening session and gave her testimony.

“Jesus accepts us where we are but then He leads us to conversion,” Sr. Bethany Madonna said. “Our Lord wants to reveal Himself to you as He did to the two disciples on the road to Emmaus. There is nothing about us that is too much for Him.”

The evening revival session ended with the crowd singing contemporary hymns, filling the stadium with praise. Afterward, many hustled to confession or all-night adoration at a nearby church.

Riley Estes of St. Timothy stood with his fellow parishioners outside the hall as the group made plans for the next morning.

“This was the absolute perfect way to kick off a Eucharistic Congress. Marching in with Jesus and just experiencing tens of thousands of people in silence, just completely focused on Him,” Estes said.

“Bishop Cozzens’ prayer was inspiring and convicting, to really be able to open yourself up to whatever the Lord has in store for us this week.”

