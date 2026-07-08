NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: Have I ever given up on a person who has hurt me? Do I at least offer a prayer for him or her?

It takes courage to work through the difficult times in our relationships with others. It’s tempting to complain to our friends about the faults of others rather than face the person who has offended us and discuss things calmly. (Of course, there are times, such as abuse, when safety dictates we keep our distance.)

In this Sunday’s Gospel from Matthew, Jesus gives us the remedy for working out our differences. His example of sitting with and ministering to the Gentiles and tax collectors of His day shows us that we are called to love every single person. We don’t have to like what they do, but we do have to love them and share God’s mercy. This is challenging, but with God’s grace, it’s not impossible.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION