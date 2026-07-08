NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: How has Satan tried to tempt you away from your crosses? We live in a culture that emphasizes convenience and whets our appetite for luxury. The “You Do You” digital billboards that line the freeways encourage us to pursue pleasing ourselves and forget others. Is this what Jesus would encourage His followers to do?

In this Sunday’s Gospel passage from Matthew, Jesus makes it very clear that we must pick up our crosses and follow Him all the way to Calvary. Those who seek to save their lives (avoid the cross) will lose them.

Whatever our crosses are, when we embrace them with faith and trust in the Lord Jesus, they are made sweeter. Is it a serious health condition? A broken heart? Financial misery? Let us embrace the crosses in our lives today, trusting that Jesus is bearing them with us and that resurrection is just around the corner.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION