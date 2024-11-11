When the first round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) state football playoffs kick-off on Friday night, three local Catholic high schools will be among the contenders fighting for the coveted state championship. Seton Catholic Prep, making their first playoff run since 2019, will play at Arcadia High School in Class 4A, while Brophy College Prep hosts Boulder Creek High School from Anthem in Class 6A, and Notre Dame Prep travels to Verrado High School in Buckeye for Class 5A action.

Seton enjoyed a convincing homecoming victory this past Friday night in Chandler, defeating La Joya Community High School of Avondale, 63-12, behind a balanced offensive attack and suffocating defense. The Sentinels, now 8-2 on the season, led 36-12 at the intermission and held the Lobos scoreless in the second half.

The No. 1 seed in Class 6A, Brophy Prep enters Friday’s game with an 8-2 overall record and owns two AIA State Championship titles (2005, 2007). Also, winners of two state championships, winning back-to-back in 2007 and 2008, Notre Dame Prep opens the playoffs with a 5-5 mark this season. Seton Catholic won the state crown in 1997 and 2012.