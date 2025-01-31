André House celebrated 40 years of service to the Phoenix area in January.

A place of hospitality serving those experiencing homelessness, André House welcomes guests from all backgrounds, providing fresh meals, clean clothes, showers, laundry facilities and most importantly, a warm welcome.

In honor of this major milestone, a Mass was celebrated by Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares of the Diocese of Phoenix, Bishop Steven Biegler from the Diocese of Cheyenne, Wyo., as well as multiple Congregation of the Holy Cross priests and brothers. Fr. Bill Lies, C.S.C, a Provincial Superior, spoke in the homily about the challenges people endure.

Reflecting on suffering, faith and the role that God plays during times of difficulty, he reminded attendees that no matter what we are facing, God is offering us support, especially in times of need. He continued by sharing that Jesus’ baptism is a symbol of God’s commitment to humanity.

“The André House [staff and volunteers] have immersed their lives so deeply into the lives of one another in solidarity. And as such, homeless or helper, humbled or hopeful, they have done for other human beings what Jesus did for all humanity,” Fr. Bill Lies, C.S.C, said.

“I cannot help but believe that here at André House is a place where the heavens have opened, the Spirit descends, and God is pleased with his children.”