Students from Catholic schools across the Dioceses of Phoenix and Tucson gathered last Thursday morning for Mass at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral in Phoenix to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. Students participated in the liturgy, which included a diocesan choir comprised of students from 12 different Catholic schools. At the conclusion of Mass, 12 teachers from the Diocese of Phoenix were recognized for 25 years of service, and Sr. Lynn Winsor of Xavier College Preparatory was honored for 50 years of service.

The Mass was followed by a rally at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza near the state capitol, featuring speeches by Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares of Phoenix, Bishop Edward Weisenburger of Tucson and other dignitaries.

Teachers honored for their service

50 Years

Sr. Lynn Winsor (Xavier College Preparatory, Phoenix)

25 Years

Frank Antonioli (Brophy College Preparatory, Phoenix)

Leslie Arnold (Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Tempe)

Cheryl Burrel (Ss. Simon and Jude, Phoenix)

Jeri Butts (Xavier College Preparatory, Phoenix)

Blair Cook (Brophy College Preparatory, Phoenix)

Andrea Dennett (Christ the King, Mesa)

Charles Love (Ss. Simon and Jude, Phoenix)

Patty Mazier (Brophy College Preparatory, Phoenix)

Kelly Minten (St. Thomas Aquinas, Avondale)

Lynne O’Keeffe (Annunciation, Cave Creek)

Sue Ricciteli (Most Holy Trinity, Phoenix)

Theresa Tucker (St. Matthew, Phoenix)