CATHOLIC BISHOPS OF ARIZONA

STATEMENT ON RECENT IMMIGRATION ISSUES

February 4, 2025

In light of recent statements and actions of our federal government we are compelled to express our solidarity with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), a host of ecumenical and faith leaders, and many others in our combined support for migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.

Immigration is a complex and oftentimes life-or-death issue that touches the lives of many families and children. While our Nation’s immigration system is badly broken and desperately in need of repair—and the waves of immigration of recent years are unsustainable—any approach that villainizes those in the midst of a humanitarian crisis is inconsistent with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. For Catholics, our ministries to those arriving at our borders are an essential part of our deeply held religious beliefs. And while we remain deeply concerned for the safety and welfare of our Catholic flocks, we equally serve and advocate for those who do not belong to our Church. In all things we are motivated solely by the words of Jesus. This motivation and foundation of all our efforts is articulated beautifully by Pope Francis in his recent Papal Bull on the Jubilee Year of Hope. It is there that the Holy Father writes “May the Lord’s words in the great parable of the Last Judgement always find an echo in our hearts: “I was a stranger and you welcomed me” for “just as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you did it to me” (Mt 25:35.40).”

In recent years our Church has been providing humanitarian aid to legally processed refugees and asylum seekers brought to us by agents of Border Patrol or ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]. To be clear, none of these were undocumented or functioning outside of federal law. Meeting in person with those fleeing death, starvation, extreme poverty, persecution or great fear, is almost always an intense and powerful encounter with the wounded Christ Himself. Again, motivated by the Gospel of Jesus Christ and our Church’s teachings, we insist that immigration enforcement be targeted toward violent criminals–whose withdrawal from our Nation we endorse—but also matched by immediate action in Congress to create an immigration system that is humane, sustainable, recognizes the human dignity of all, and is true to our great Nation’s founding principles.

There is much that has been written or asserted about the Catholic Church’s ministry to migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers. Some of these assertions are fully accurate; a great many are not. Our deep concern for this vulnerable population, and our resulting ministries, are motivated solely by the Gospel of Jesus Christ and our Church’s resulting efforts are works of mercy—an essential ministry of our Church.

We encourage anyone wanting to learn the facts about the work of the Catholic Church in this area, or to dispel misconceptions or inaccuracies related to migration ministries, to find the best and most accurate information at: https://www.usccb.org/resources/migrationclaims.pdf.

Most Rev. John P. Dolan

Bishop of Phoenix

Most Rev. Edward J. Weisenburger

Bishop of Tucson

Most Rev. James S. Wall

Bishop of Gallup

Most Rev. Eduardo Nevares

Auxiliary Bishop of Phoenix

Declaración de los Obispos de la Conferencia Católica de Arizona sobre

los recientes temas de inmigración

4 de febrero de 2025

A la luz de las recientes declaraciones y acciones de nuestro gobierno federal, nos vemos obligados a expresar nuestra solidaridad con la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de los Estados Unidos (USCCB), junto con diversos líderes ecuménicos y de fe, y muchos otros, en nuestro apoyo conjunto a los migrantes, refugiados y solicitantes de asilo.

La inmigración es un tema complejo y, en muchas ocasiones, una cuestión de vida o muerte que afecta la vida de muchas familias y niños. Si bien el sistema de inmigración de nuestra nación está gravemente roto y necesita urgentemente una reforma—y las inmigraciones de los últimos años son insostenibles—cualquier enfoque que convierta en villanos a quienes están en medio de una crisis humanitaria es inconsistente con el Evangelio de Jesucristo. Para los católicos, nuestros ministerios hacia quienes llegan a nuestras fronteras son una parte esencial de nuestras creencias religiosas profundamente arraigadas. Y aunque seguimos profundamente preocupados por la seguridad y el bienestar de nuestros fieles católicos, igualmente servimos y abogamos por aquellos que no pertenecen a nuestra Iglesia. En todo, nos motiva únicamente la palabra de Jesús. Esta motivación y fundamento de todos nuestros esfuerzos están expresados por el Papa Francisco en su reciente Bula Papal sobre el Año Jubilar de la Esperanza. Allí, el Santo Padre escribe: “Que las palabras del Señor en la gran parábola del Juicio Final resuenen siempre en nuestros corazones: ‘Fui forastero y me recibiste’ porque ‘cada vez que lo hicieron con el más pequeño de mis hermanos y hermanas, lo hicieron conmigo’” (Mt 25,35.40).

En los últimos años, nuestra Iglesia ha brindado ayuda humanitaria a refugiados y solicitantes de asilo procesados legalmente y traídos a nosotros por agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza o ICE (Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas). Para ser claros, ninguno de ellos estaba indocumentado ni actuaba fuera de la ley federal. Encontrarse en persona con aquellos que huyen de la muerte, el hambre, la pobreza extrema, la persecución o el miedo profundo es casi siempre un encuentro intenso y poderoso con el mismo Cristo herido. Una vez más, motivados por el Evangelio de Jesucristo y las enseñanzas de nuestra Iglesia, insistimos en que la aplicación de la ley migratoria se dirija a los criminales violentos—cuya expulsión de nuestra nación respaldamos—pero también en que el Congreso tome medidas inmediatas para crear un sistema de inmigración que sea humano, sostenible, que reconozca la dignidad humana de todos y que sea fiel a los principios fundacionales de nuestra gran Nación.

Se ha escrito y afirmado mucho sobre el ministerio de la Iglesia Católica hacia los migrantes, refugiados y solicitantes de asilo. Algunas de estas afirmaciones son completamente precisas; muchas otras no lo son. Nuestra profunda preocupación por esta población vulnerable, y los ministerios que de ella derivan, están motivados únicamente por el Evangelio de Jesucristo, y nuestros esfuerzos resultantes son obras de misericordia—un ministerio esencial de nuestra Iglesia.

Animamos a cualquier persona que desee conocer los hechos sobre la labor de la Iglesia Católica en esta área, o aclarar conceptos erróneos o inexactitudes relacionadas con los ministerios de migración, a encontrar la información más precisa en (en inglés):

https://www.usccb.org/resources/migrationclaims.pdf.

Reverendísimo John P. Dolan

Obispo de Phoenix

Reverendísimo Edward J. Weisenburger

Obispo de Tucson

Reverendísimo James S. Wall

Obispo de Gallup

Reverendísimo Eduardo Nevares

Obispo Auxiliar de Phoenix