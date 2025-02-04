As clergy and faithful present proclaimed “Axios! Axios! Axios!” (Greek for “He is worthy”), Fr. Artur Bubnevych was consecrated a bishop and enthroned as the Sixth Bishop of the Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Phoenix in a ceremony at Annunciation Byzantine Catholic Church in Anaheim, Calif., on January 28.

The Ruthenian Greek Catholic Church, known as the Byzantine Catholic Church in the United States, is one of 23 Eastern Rite Catholic Churches, which, along with the Western (Latin) Rite are all part of the Catholic Church.

The episcopal consecration and enthronement took place in the presence of His Eminence Christophe Cardinal Pierre, the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America and by the laying of hands of Most Rev. William C. Skurla, Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archeparchy of Pittsburgh, Most. Rev. Kurt Burnette, Bishop of the Eparchy of Passaic, N.J., and Apostolic Administrator of the Exarchy of Sts. Cyril and Methodius of Toronto, Canada, and Most Rev. Robert Pipta, Bishop of the Eparchy of Parma, Ohio.

The Apostolic Nuncio is an ecclesiastical diplomat who serves as a representative of the Holy See (the Vatican) to a particular county or international organization.

In attendance were several Eastern and Western bishops, including the Most Rev. John Dolan, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix; Most Rev. Thomas Olmsted, Bishop Emeritus of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix and former Apostolic Administrator Sede Plena of the Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Phoenix, among other clergy.

Eparchies are the Eastern equivalent of dioceses in the Western Church. The Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Phoenix encompasses 19 parishes, two missions, 35 priests and 12 deacons serving nearly 3,000 faithful in 13 Western States, including Alaska and Hawaii.

The ordination of a new bishop in the Byzantine rite takes place during the Mass immediately before the epistle reading.

Bishop-elect Bubnevych was led around the altar three times by the three consecrating bishops where he kissed each of the four corners of the altar while the “Dance of Isaiah” is sung during the final pass around the altar.

This is the same text that is used at every priestly ordination and during the Sacrament of Marriage, also known as the Mystery of the Crowning in the Byzantine Rite — as a man is the head of his family, each ordained man shares in the image of Christ as Head of the Church.

Bishop-elect Bubnevych then knelt before the altar, placing his head on the center of the altar. The Book of Gospels was held over his head while the three consecrating bishops lay their hands on his head and recited the prayers of consecration.

Newly consecrated Bishop Bubnevych was then vested with his episcopal vestments, notably the sakkos, a long tunic with wide sleeves; omophorion, a long scarf worn around the neck and shoulders; the epigonation, a diamond-shaped vestment worn over the right knee; and the crown, or miter and crozier, or staff.

The Divine Liturgy then continued with Holy Communion.

Afterwards, Bishop Bubnevych was led to the throne in the sanctuary and seated. The consecrating bishops then bestowed upon him a kiss of peace. This was followed by all the priests and deacons of his Eparchy welcoming him with the sign of peace and vowing obedience to their new bishop as the head of their Eparchy.

Bishop Bubnevych was born in Perechyn, Ukraine, what was then part of the Union Soviet of Socialist Republics (USSR). He was secretly baptized by a Byzantine Catholic priest and later entered seminary in Austria. He was ordained to the subdiaconate following graduation in 1998. After coming to the U.S. as a missionary for the Byzantine Catholic Church, he was ordained as a priest in 2014.

Then Fr. Bubnevych was assigned as pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Albuquerque, N.M., and concurrently served on the following commissions: Youth and Young Adults, the Vocation’s Board, Eparchial Pension Committee and Intreparchial Commission on Sacred Liturgy.

The Eastern Rite Churches are sui iuris, “of its own right” or self-governing.

Although there are differences in liturgical practices, such as Eastern Rite Catholics refer to Mass as Diving Liturgy, use icons instead of statues and allow priests, but not bishops, to be married before ordination, they are in full communion with the Holy Father, Pope Francis.

In his 1995 encyclical Ut Unum Sint #54, Pope St. John Paul II said, “The Church must breathe with her two lungs!” in reference to the Eastern and Western rites.

With this, the Polish pope implied that both the Eastern and Western traditions of the Catholic Church are equally important parts of the one Church, that is, the Body of Christ and that there needs to be unity and dialogue between the East and the West for the Church to be completely alive and effective in its mission.

“We have so many of our Eastern Rite brothers and sisters that live right in our own neighborhoods,” Bishop Dolan observed. “There are Melkites, Maronites, Greek Byzantine, Syro-Malobars and other Eastern Rite Catholics nearby.

“In Phoenix, we are instituting a ‘Seat at the Table’ where we bring ourselves together, not only with Catholics from the Eastern Rites, but other denominations as well.

“In fact, Bishop Artur will be living only blocks away from me, and I look forward for us to have dinner together and share other opportunities to continue this camaraderie.”

Bishop Bubnevych reflected on this special day.

“I am very grateful to God for the gift of the episcopacy,” he said. “I look forward to the challenges and responsibilities that accompany this. I’m looking forward to serving my people with the grace of God.”