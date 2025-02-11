Each year, the Charity and Development Appeal (CDA) raises funds to support more than 70 ministries, charities and organizations throughout the Diocese of Phoenix. The multi-million-dollar appeal, which impacts thousands of lives annually will launch in most parishes throughout the diocese the weekend of Feb. 15-16.

This year’s CDA theme is “Hope does not disappoint,” aligning with Pope Francis’ focus for the 2025 Jubilee Year and year one of Bishop John Dolan’s seven-year pastoral plan on evangelization, TILMA.

“St. Paul in his letter to the Romans reminds us, hope does not disappoint because God’s love has been poured into our hearts,” said Bishop Dolan. “During this Jubilee Year, Pope Francis extends the invitation to you and me sharing, ‘We are called to be tangible signs of hope for those of our brothers and sisters who experience hardship of any kind.’

“Each year the Charity and Development Appeal does just that,” he continued. “Each one of us is to be a sign of hope, bearing witness to God’s presence in the world.”

Countless individuals receive support through the CDA including seminarians, priests, deacons, the elderly and vulnerable, those without a home or a meal, pregnant mothers, students and their families and so many more.

Watch the 2025 CDA video to hear some of their stories:

To join the CDA impact, visit https://dphx.org/cda/