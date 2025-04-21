For the first time in more than 50 years, one of the Diocese of Phoenix cornerstone ministries is undergoing an exciting brand refresh. The Foundation for Senior Living (FSL), a leader in providing holistic support for under-resourced individuals, families and caregivers, announced today its official rebrand to AllThrive 365.

The transformation reflects the nonprofit organization’s continued commitment to helping individuals age safely, independently and with peace of mind — now with a fresh, modern identity that resonates with the community’s evolving needs.

“Our mission remains unchanged: we are redefining what it means to age so that in times of preparation and crisis, all in our community can age independently and with peace of mind,” said Tami Bohannon, CEO of AllThrive 365. “This rebrand allows us to grow with the community we serve while maintaining the trusted services and support that have been the foundation of our work.”

Arizona is at the epicenter of a dramatic demographic shift, with the number of residents aged 65 and older projected to increase by 41-percent by 2030. Over the next five years, Arizona is expected to see the fastest-growing senior population of any state. As the demand for aging services rises, AllThrive 365 is evolving to meet the growing need — expanding its impact beyond its original focus on adult day health centers and housing to become the fifth largest healthcare nonprofit in Arizona.

Since its founding in the Diocese of Phoenix in 1974, FSL has been at the forefront of empowering individuals to embrace aging with confidence. The shift to AllThrive 365 represents more than just a name change — it is a renewed dedication to ensuring that people can live well every day of the year with the support, resources and care they need. The new brand embodies the mission and vision that have always driven FSL forward — ensuring that all in the community thrive confidently every day of the year.

While the name and look are evolving, AllThrive 365’s core services — including housing with affordable rents, adult day health programs, intergenerational community centers and nutrition services — will remain steadfast, continuing to serve thousands across Arizona.

