NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Fifth Sunday of Easter. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Reflection asks us is: How is love for others an important part of your faith in Christ?

Loving others is what keeps our faith from being just a philosophy. In loving our families, our neighbors, our enemies, the forgotten and the overlooked, we are doing as Jesus commanded us to do.

When we love other people, we forget ourselves and focus on the needs of the other. Love means making a conscious decision and effort to serve others, even when we’re tired and even when the people we serve don’t seem to (or cannot) express any sort of appreciation.

Love is a great evangelizer, because when people sense that someone is filled to overflowing with love, they want what that person possesses. God is love and to possess Him brings joy — a joy that attracts others by its very nature.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION