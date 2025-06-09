Bishop Emeritus Thomas Olmsted celebrated the Kino Catechetical Institute graduation Mass for 56 individuals from the Diocese of Phoenix June 4 — the latest and largest group in recent years to complete the two-year foundational formation program in Catholic doctrine.

Class members included laity from 28 parishes throughout the nearly 44,000-square-mile diocese, with some driving from as far away as Flagstaff, Ariz., to attend weekly courses.

“It is a joyful evening tonight,” Bishop Olmsted told graduates, families and worshippers who packed St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix.

“Thanks for sacrificing your time, your energy to be well-prepared to bear witness to the Gospel of Life in our time,” the bishop emeritus said.

“It was the answer to something I was waiting for,” stated Juan Sevilla of San Francisco de Asis Parish in Flagstaff, Ariz., of his decision to enroll in Kino. “I knew very little, and at times it seemed that I didn’t know anything at all. I felt like St. Paul, after each class some scales were falling from my eyes,” continued Sevilla, who along with his wife made the four-hour round-trip drive weekly for two years to attend courses at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in downtown Phoenix.

Founded in 1972, Kino Catechetical Institute’s mission is to provide foundational formation in Catholic doctrine, “strengthening laity to respond to the call of Christ to discipleship in the Spirit of the New Evangelization.”

It is named for Padre Eusebio Kino, S.J., the Italian Jesuit priest who pioneered missions for Spain in northern Mexico and southern Arizona in the late 1600s and early 1700s. He was declared venerable by Pope Francis in 2020.

Over the years, Catholic school teachers, aides and assistants, the curious among the faithful and aspiring deacons and parish catechists have all attended.

Completion is required for all men applying to become deacons in the diocese.

Participants can earn a two-year certificate in programs on adult faith formation and parish leadership, essentials of the Catholic faith and catechist formation. Courses include such topics as divine revelation, introduction to the Old Testament, introduction to the New Testament, the life of Christ and many others.

Courses are taught by priests, consecrated religious and lay men and women.

Kendall Hunsaker of St. Rose Philiphine Duchesne Parish in the north Phoenix community of Anthem enrolled to up her game in teaching others courses based on Pope St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body for the John Paul II Center.

“I felt inadequate to teach because of how tied the teaching is to Scripture and tradition,” Hunsaker explained. “I was wondering, ‘How do I catch up with my catechesis?’ That’s when it was recommended to me to check out the Kino Institute. I didn’t even hesitate to sign up,” she said.

That connection to the basics is where Kino’s real value lies.

St. Germain of Prescott Valley, Ariz., parishioner Scott Nardo, who made a weekly round-trip of nearly three-and-a-half hours, is discerning a vocation as a deacon.

Josefina Espinoza of St. Henry in Buckeye, Ariz., wants “to help young people come back to the Lord and make better choices.”

Luz Lobato, manager of the Kino Catechetical Institute Office, said there are numerous ways for an individual to use his or her Kino experience to benefit their parish and fellow Catholics.

“Some will continue volunteering, at times taking a more active role in leadership,” she said.

Others may volunteer as Order of Christian Initiation of Adults instructors, children’s catechists or prayer group leaders.

In his homily, Bishop Olmsted praised the graduates’ dedication.

“I’m grateful for the many sacrifices that you graduates have made to participate in Kino and that your families made along with you,” he said. “When you are uninformed, your conscience is not equipped to stand up for what is right, to reject what is wrong, to choose what is good.”

The knowledge acquired has prepared graduates to be “persuasive witnesses to Christ in your families, in your place of work and in your daily witness to the Risen Lord,” he continued.

This, he said, is essential in a world where there is widespread perversion of the truth and “great evils such as abortion, racism and religious intolerance,” which he said are “built on lies about human dignity and the denial of the rights of children and their parents.”

But, recalling Cardinal Robert Prevost’s words two years before he became Pope Leo XIV, Bishop Olmsted reminded graduates their “first task is to teach what it means to know Jesus Christ and to bear witness to our closeness to the Lord. This comes first [in order] to communicate the beauty of the faith, the beauty and joy of knowing Jesus. It means that we, ourselves, are living it and sharing this experience.”

For graduates such as Espinosa, that may have been a key takeaway.

“Learning about what our Lord went through for us through the Christology class really brought me to my knees,” she explained. “Kino helped me understand myself as a person and to see myself through the Lord’s eyes and know that I am loved. Kino also showed me how to be a better person and showed me how to share with others and how to forgive.”

“I know there is a lot more to learn, and I am excited to continue learning more about my Church to be able to share with others.”

Kino Catechetical Institute courses are held at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in downtown Phoenix. They also can be delivered live to outlying parishes via the Internet.

The institute allows individuals to audit the program, making them exempt from required writing and tests. They will not receive credit, but it is an option for someone uncertain about making a full-time commitment. For more information, call Kino Catechetical Institute at 602-354-2300 or send an email to kinoinstitute@dphx.org.

In their words: Kino graduates on their experience

Some traveled four hours back and forth once a week after a full day of work. One woman lost her spouse. Another found her future husband. Through the past two years, the 56 Kino Catechetical Institute graduates each had a story about how their faith was deepened, their relationship with the Lord strengthened and their hopes for the future in this Jubilee Year of Hope.

Here are some of their impressions:

Scott Nardo, St. Germaine, Prescott Valley

I began to inquire about the requirements for becoming a deacon and learned that the Kino Institute is a prerequisite to applying for diaconate formation. I also had a friend who went through the program decades ago, who was a great teacher in the RCIA program at my home parish.

The Lord honored my desire to get closer to Him at this time in my life by providing a way for me to take Wednesdays off work to attend Kino. I benefit more by taking classes in person rather than virtually. So, for the last couple of years, I have driven down to Phoenix from where I live in Prescott Valley to attend morning classes.

Making the drive has given me a good chunk of time on the road before and after class each week to pray, which has been a great complement to the reading, writing, and lectures. I have experienced a lot of growth in my understanding of the Bible and the Church’s teachings, as well as in my own sensitivity to God’s constant presence and mighty actions in my life.

Kendall Hunsaker, St. Rose Philiphine Duchesne, Anthem

I think the program’s curriculum in general has had a significant impact on my walk with the Lord. From gaining more confidence in understanding Scripture [and] tradition to having a stronger spiritual relationship with Him.

The program has also given me a community. My relationship with my classmates stems more than just fellow peers. They’ve all become dear friends and confidents, with one in particular to be my future husband. The Kino program has given me a place where I can learn with fellow Catholics who have the same fire for deeper communion and also a place where I can ask for prayers and friendship. I’m stronger now in my relationship with the Lord. Seeing the changes within myself has been a unique experience. I never realized how much I was missing.

Josefina Espinoza, St. Henry, Buckeye

Now 77 years old, Espinoza lost her husband during the two-year program. One thing that kept her going while in mourning was how her fellow students lifted her in spirit.

I was motivated to start classes through prayer. I kept asking the Lord what He wanted for me, and He told me to keep looking for Him. Somebody then at my parish starting talking about Kino, and that’s when I saw the poster. I was afraid to start because I am not young, but after calling and asking questions, I was motivated to try and give it my best.

I am looking forward to continuing helping with OCIA and with young people.

Maria Santillan, Sacred Heart, Prescott

What motivated me was the desire to help my own children to sustain their faith. My idea is to work in my first ministry, which is my family. I want to be an example to others, as people learn a lot from what they see. It worries me how young people have lost faith and [I] want to help them get back to God.

I did not know anything about my faith, my eyes opened. I learned that I must trust God more, and to abide more in Christ.

I put myself in the hands of my Lord, and He can take me wherever He thinks I am needed. I firmly believe that every minute, and every dollar that is spent on this program is the best time and the best money spent.

Juan Sevilla, San Francisco de Asis, Flagstaff

Sevilla and his wife drove to Phoenix on a weekly basis.

I had a “call.” The next day, I went to the parish offices to ask what the requirements were for the diaconate, and the secretary asked me where I had heard that invitation. I told her at Mass, and she didn’t believe me, because I hadn’t attended Mass for a long time. Smiling, I told her it was an invitation from God, and she was very surprised, because it happened that at that time they had just said after a Mass, an invitation to Kino.

I learned a lot, for example, in the Old Testament, I chose Genesis, and the experience I had, is that I got so into the book that I always ended up crying to see how wonderful and powerful and merciful our God is.

Driving from Munds Park, God always accompanied us, because despite being exhausted I always woke up very blessed and happy to hear all the wonders that God had for us.

Rocio Rendon, San Francisco de Asis, Flagstaff

I saw it as a great opportunity to continue growing and nurturing my faith, to give answers as to what we believe as Catholics and to share the Good News with greater clarity and knowledge. Also, to serve within my community and wherever is needed.

All the classes, the themes that were shared throughout the two years were of great value because of everything that was imparted, but one that had a great impact was Catholic Social Teaching. It has at the center of it the dignity of the human person and at every moment defends it.

Our desire has increased to serve our parish in the different ministries in whatever we can.

We mainly took classes online, but on some Saturdays and during some weekdays, we drove down to be here in person.

It is truly the best way to complete this program.