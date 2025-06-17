NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, also known as Corpus Christi. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: What does it mean for you to share in the kingly (or royal) nature of Christ?

At our baptism, we are anointed priest, prophet and king. We are to be kings not in the worldly sense, but in the way of Jesus, who came “not to be served, but to serve (Matt. 20:28).”

Jesus shows us the way to be a true king, by serving the poor, the outcast, those whom the world has forgotten. This is the kind of king who puts the needs of others before his own and it’s how we are to exhibit the royal nature given to us at baptism.

This model of servant leadership is one we can follow in our home, parish, workplace and community. Just imagine what would happen if every baptized person viewed others as greater than themselves and sought to serve, love and give? Let us ask the Lord to help us live out our baptismal graces.

