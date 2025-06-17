This week, something historic is unfolding for the Diocese of Phoenix.

Eight young adults and four mentors have embarked on a two-week trip to Nairobi, Kenya, as the inaugural participants of Engage Your Equal (E.Y.E.), a new diocesan initiative created by Bishop John Dolan to foster global solidarity, faith-based leadership and cross-cultural dialogue — all along equipping young adults to embody the universality of the Catholic Church.

Catch up on part one of the coverage here.

After arriving in Nairobi, the group was welcomed to Mariapolis Piero, a retreat center nestled amid Kenya’s serene countryside. There, they shared a traditional Kenyan breakfast and tea, easing into their new rhythm of life for the next two weeks. Outside, sheep grazed on the lawn near the chapel.

Every night, the group gathered for nightly prayer, closing the day with shared reflection and gratitude.

The next day brought a moving experience for the group: Mass at Sacred Heart Parish and School in Baba Dogo, a vibrant community led by Augustinian priests. Fr. Teilo Lwande, pastor of St. Andrew the Apostle in Chandler, Ariz., a mentor on the trip and a Nairobi native, celebrated the Mass alongside the schools’ chaplain during a joyful school Mass.

Young adult leaders from Sacred Heart introduced themselves following the Mass.

The group then visited with the Augustinians where they experienced laughter and hospitality.

Inside the house, one Diocese of Phoenix young adult, Daphne, sipped on her tea in an ordinary-looking chair. She later found out that it is the same chair Pope Leo XIV (then Cardinal Prevost) sat in during his visit to Kenya in 2023. Fr. Bob, one of the Augustinian priests who is friends with Pope Leo XIV, shared a photo of the pope sitting in the same chair.

Pope Leo XIV, an Augustinian, has a special connection to Sacred Heart Parish and the school in Baba Dogo. In Dec. 2024, then-Cardinal Prevost launched seven new classrooms at the school, a nursery and a health clinic, according to BBC News.

Another highlight for the group was a visit to St. Rita’s House, where the Augustinians live. Pictured below is the E.Y.E. group alongside a photo of a previous visit from Pope Leo XIV.

Additional highlights from week one in Kenya included building community with locals, praying together and experiencing the traditions of Nairobi culture:

Tune in next week for more coverage of Diocese of Phoenix young adults in Africa.