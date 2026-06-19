Nazareth Seminary — the Diocese of Phoenix’s fully local seminary formation program — continues to be a place of profound joy, growth and hope for the future of our diocese. As we prepare to open the fourth formation home, St. Agnes House at St. Agnes Parish in Phoenix this fall, we are reminded that this moment represents far more than a new building. It is a visible sign of God’s faithfulness and the increasing vitality of vocations, a witness to the Holy Spirit at work in our Church.

The first stage of seminary formation is both intentional and deeply human. It is where a man’s call begins to take shape — where his mind, heart and spirit are formed in relationship with Jesus Christ and in fraternity with others discerning the same path. We were blessed to witness this formation personally through Aaron, a seminarian who recently interned in the Office of Mission Advancement at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in Phoenix. His joyful smile, generous spirit and openness in sharing his story offered a glimpse into the journey of discernment.

Before entering seminary, Aaron worked as a nurse, caring for people in their most vulnerable moments. Over time, he recognized that his desire to heal extended beyond the physical. In discerning the priesthood, he realized he could continue to care for others while also leading them into a relationship with Jesus Christ, the ultimate Healer of body, mind and spirit.

Aaron’s story reflects the beauty of seminary formation: not replacing what is human but elevating and integrating it into God’s greater call. For men called to the priesthood, this culminates in the sacred and beautiful priestly ordination.

Yet ordination marks not the endpoint, but the beginning of a new stage of formation. Like marriage, the grace of the sacrament unfolds in faithfully living out that “yes” each day. Men formed at Nazareth Seminary will enter parish life, where their call is fully lived — walking with families, celebrating the sacraments and leading communities through both joys and challenges. They will also carry real responsibilities of leadership: managing staff, overseeing finances and guiding parishes.

While much is asked of them, God provides abundantly.

This is where ongoing formation becomes essential. Priestly life requires continual growth, support and renewal — it does not end at ordination but deepens over time. Through Priests for Our Future, a fund that supports both seminary formation and the lifelong formation of priests, new skills are fostered, fraternity is deepened and spiritual renewal is made possible in a deeper way. Rooted in their relationship with God, our priests can pour themselves out each day in love and service — shepherding others with the heart of Christ.

We are grateful for Bishop John Dolan’s vision in guiding this mission forward, especially with the appointment of Father Greg Schlarb as vicar for priestly life and ministry. This new role has been created to help priests thrive, both as individuals and as a community. It reflects a growing commitment to ensuring that our priests — newly ordained and seasoned alike — are supported in living their vocation with depth, balance and joy as they carry out Christ’s call to “go and make disciples of all nations.” (Mt 28:19)

What a gift it is to be part of this mission. It is something worth praying for, investing in and celebrating together. In supporting all stages of formation, we not only accompany those called to serve, but we also share in the lasting fruits of their faithful “yes.”

To support Priests for Our Future, visit priests.dphx.org/