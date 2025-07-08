Bishop John Dolan announced several new priest assignments on July 3, which will take place throughout the Diocese of Phoenix on August 1 and September 1, respectively.

Fr. John Muir, current pastor of St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix, is one of nine priests who will be taking on new assignments in the coming months. As the current Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia for the Diocese of Phoenix, Fr. Muir will be shifting from his role as pastor to focus his full energy on his diocesan role in an ever-growing and thriving local church.

Fr. Fernando Camou, who has been pursuing a Sacred Theology Doctorate in Liturgical Theology at the University of The Holy Cross in Rome, will step into the role as pastor at St. Mary’s Basilica, a Phoenix hub for parishioners and visitors alike. While serving in this capacity, Fr. Camou will continue to pursue his postgraduate studies in Liturgical Theology.

“Let me tell you, you’re getting a wonderful, wonderful priest,” said Fr. Muir in a video to his parishioners, where he shared his “top 10 moments of gratitude” during his two-year role as rector and pastor at the Basilica. “He’s a great young priest and he’s going to bring so much energy and love and pastoral creativity and faithfulness.”

New priestly assignments are a normal part of the life of a diocesan priest, and Bishop Dolan and Msgr. Peter Bui recently sat down to talk about the “why” behind new assignments, what the process is like and how priests feel about it. Tune into their informative conversation here.

All Diocese of Phoenix priestly assignments can be found on the diocesan website here.

Appointments of Pastors, effective August 1, 2025:

Fr. John Muir will transition to focus exclusively on his responsibilities as Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia of the Diocese.

Fr. Fernando Camou has been appointed as the Pastor and Rector of St. Mary’s Basilica in Phoenix.

Appointments of Pastors, effective September 1, 2025:

Fr. Reynaldo Clutario, Jr. has been appointed Pastor of Prince of Peace Parish in Sun City West.

Fr. Shia Reh Marino has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Phoenix.

Fr. James Aboyi, VC, has been appointed Pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Phoenix.

Fr. Peter Ishima, VC, has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Corpus Christi Parish in Phoenix.

Fr. Manasseh Iorchir, VC, has been appointed Pastor of St. Benedict Parish in Phoenix.

Fr. Emmanuel P. Ogla, VC, has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Benedict Parish in Phoenix.