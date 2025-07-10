Selected from more than 2,200 women, Catholic Education Arizona President and CEO Nancy Padberg and AllThrive 365 President and CEO Tami Bohannon were named two of the 34 Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2025 by Az Business.

This acknowledgement is “a testament to exceptional leadership, vision and impact” and a recognition of “significant contributions across various sectors, including business, real estate, technology, healthcare and nonprofits,” Az Business stated.

Catholic Education Arizona provides scholarships to underserved children to change lives, serve society and transform culture. Their mission is to help families in Arizona to provide a quality, Catholic education for their children, helping them reach their highest potential.

AllThrive 365, founded in 1974 by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix, began as the Foundation for Senior Living before a recent rebrand, offering housing and social services to older adults and individuals with

disabilities regardless of race, religion or income. Now, decades later, they have grown into one of Arizona’s leading social benefit organizations, providing integrated community-based care.

“I am beyond ecstatic to learn that both of these exceptional women were recognized for their efforts,” said Dr. Maria Chavira, chancellor and vice moderator of the Curia for the Diocese of Phoenix. “The impact they have made to our community is heartfelt and I am blessed to be able to work with both of them. “

The 2025 honorees will be celebrated at a special awards dinner on August 21.