As parents, one of the most important tasks we can undertake is helping our children discover their purpose in life. This is not only about guiding them toward a specific career path or success but about nurturing their understanding of who they are and how their unique gifts fit into God’s plan. Helping children find their purpose involves helping them discern God’s will, recognize their natural gifts and understand that their purpose might be found in both the big and the small things of life.

Discerning God’s plan

At the heart of discovering one’s purpose is the ability to discern God’s will. Children may naturally ask “Who am I?” as they grow and develop. Our role as parents is to help them understand that God has a plan for their life, a plan that He will not keep a secret. The best gift we can give them is the reassurance that they don’t need to search in the dark for their purpose — God’s plan will unfold for them.

As parents, we can cultivate our own hearts to listen for God’s direction and teach our children to do the same. This begins with prayer. Prayer is the foundation from which they can explore their gifts and their place in God’s plan. It is through prayer that they will begin to understand where or how God is calling them, whether it’s in the form of a grand calling or in small, everyday roles.

Encouraging exploration

Helping children discover their purpose involves exposing them to a variety of experiences and opportunities, allowing them to explore different passions and interests. It’s essential that we, as parents, create an environment where children are encouraged to try new things. This helps children see the world as a vast, fascinating place full of potential.

Rather than focusing solely on guiding children toward a specific career path, parents can aim to help them discover what excites them and what they feel passionate about. This may involve trying out different hobbies or activities, such as sports, arts, music or reading, and observing what truly sparks joy and engagement.

Validating natural gifts

Another important way we can help our children find purpose is by recognizing and validating their natural gifts. These gifts — whether they are skills like listening, problem-solving and creativity, or social abilities — are often the key to understanding their deeper calling. At baptism, each child is given gifts from the Holy Spirit and, as parents, it’s our job to recognize and affirm those gifts when we see them in action.

If you see a child who is particularly empathetic, acknowledge their gift of listening and caring for others. If your child is good at organizing or planning, affirm their ability to bring order to chaos.

Validating these natural gifts helps children internalize them as part of who they are. It gives them confidence in their abilities and encourages them to continue developing those gifts. It also reinforces the idea that their gifts are part of a bigger plan.

Purpose in the small things

While discovering one’s purpose can often feel like a quest for something grand, purpose is frequently found in the small, everyday moments. Whether it’s being a peacemaker in the family, the one who gets things done, or the person who listens well, these small roles are often where purpose is most clearly revealed.

These everyday acts—being responsible, caring for others, listening attentively — are all part of living out God’s purpose for our lives. We can help our children see the beauty in these moments and encourage them to find fulfillment in using their gifts in their daily lives.

A process of discovery

Helping children find their purpose is an ongoing process that requires patience, prayer, and encouragement. By fostering a relationship with God, validating their natural gifts, and encouraging exploration of their interests, we give our children the tools they need to discover their unique place in the world. With our guidance and support, they will learn to listen for God’s direction, understand their gifts, and find meaning in both the big and small things of life.