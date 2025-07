Have you ever gotten what looked like an email or a text from your pastor, boss or family member asking for money or gift cards? You are not alone. Unfortunately, frauds and scams are abounding in this technological age.

Detective Mark DiBone from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office joined The Bishop’s Hour podcast for a segment to help the faithful learn more about frauds and scams and how to protect themselves against them.

Click here to listen (segment begins at 5:25).