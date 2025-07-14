NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: What rewards do you recognize in this life for welcoming Jesus into your heart?

Jesus makes it clear that in this world we’re going to have trouble but we can have His peace controlling our hearts. When Jesus has a welcome place in our heart, we have peace and a sense of steadiness. There’s going to be pain and there’s going to be suffering but we won’t endure those things alone. We’ll have Jesus consoling and guiding us, reassuring us through His Word and the sacraments.

Whatever we’re facing, we don’t have to face it alone if we have welcomed Jesus into our hearts and asked Him to take charge of our lives.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION