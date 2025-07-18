Tami Bohannon, President and CEO of AllThrive 365 shares about her adventure on the Camino de Santiago in Spain, the role it played in healthy aging and lessons she learned along the way.

I first heard about the Camino de Santiago a dozen years ago, when I saw the movie The Way. In it, Martin Sheen’s character travels to France to retrieve the body of his adult son, who died while attempting the pilgrimage. He resolved to take the journey himself to better understand both himself and his son.

I was intrigued — by the beauty displayed, the bonds made and the reflection that transformed. I added walking the Camino to my bucket list.

In 2020, I had my right knee replaced and thought again of the Camino. Could I do it now? I was determined, so I started talking about it and telling others it was a trek I wanted to make. Plus, I have a desire to be a role model for healthy aging, and the Camino felt like the perfect opportunity to show people what’s possible in our later years.

Preparing for a pilgrimage

We’ve all heard the adage that a goal without strategy is just a wish. So, I made a plan to become a pilgrim on the Camino.

What does someone in their early 60s need to do to prepare? I read every book I could find to determine the best route for me. I followed blogs and online Camino communities. I knew it wasn’t something I wanted to attempt alone, so I needed to find a walking partner. I began walking and strength training and carving out time for both. After that, everything began moving pretty quickly.

I found my walking partner and decided on the route: the moderate Central Portuguese Way with its gentle hills and limited steep ascents and rocky paths. I knew 10 days was the max I could be away, so that determined my starting point and days walking — you must walk a minimum of 100 kilometers or 62 miles to receive the Compostela, a certificate given to pilgrims who complete the Camino.

Next, I created a training regimen and adopted healthier eating habits. In January, I made reservations for overnight stays along the way and bought the plane ticket to Spain. It was all within reach.

I am humbled and proud to share that this June, I did it!

Over seven days I walked just over 80 miles — fulfilling my dream to walk the Camino and receive the pilgrim’s credential at the shrine of St. James in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. But it really was so much more. This was a pilgrimage of renewal and with it blossomed the spirit of joyful transformation that bore gifts of affirmation, courage, grace and vulnerability.

There were so many lessons to learn from this adventure. Here are my top takeaways that I carry back with me to everyday life:

Unexpected joys of slowing down

Flexibility is key — you have to be ready to pivot.

My biggest adjustment came with the blisters that formed on day two. But I had inspiration behind my plan. I walked each day for one of the residents, participants or members of AllThrive 365 programs and I know all the adversity they face so a couple blisters, a slower pace and more frequent rests wasn’t going to dampen my joy. It actually helped me embrace the pivots that came with adjusting to weather, stopping for food, conversations or to take in the beauty of nature — all things I didn’t want to miss.

Some of my favorite moments along the way came from my slowing down. I was able to watch people relax on a bench, laugh over a meal or find joy in being with those they care about.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions

The Camino is well marked with its yellow arrows and seashells. If you miss a sign and wander off path, not seeing other pilgrims, that is your signal to stop and reset.

As the days on the Camino went by, I got so much better at asking clarifying questions. Being in a country where I don’t speak the language, I could’ve been a little more prepared, but I found Google Translate and embraced asking questions. It was key! “Is the Camino route right or left?” turned into, “Can you tell me how to get onto the Camino route?” At the end of the journey questions like, “Oh you’ve done this before. What can we expect up ahead?” helped me prepare mentally and physically.

It’s OK to ask questions. After all, vulnerability is a sign of a great team player.

Listen to understand

On the Camino you meet so many different people from all over the world. You speak different languages but have a bond because of your common goal to walk the Camino. I met people from Spain, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, France, Italy, Canada, Portugal and from all over the U.S.

Our conversations always started with “What called you to the Camino?” Listening to understand their unique callings was such a gift, even with the help of Google Translate. It’s a gift I knew I needed to bring back with me and use it with my family, friends and coworkers more and more.

Listening to understand versus listening to respond helps us find our common goals.

It’s OK to slow down to find joy and intention

The last Camino gift to bring back with me is joy and intention. All around me I saw pilgrims on the Camino having fun. There was so much laughter, it was contagious! It was uplifting to see people enjoying themselves. No matter your space, personal or work related, people should be enjoying themselves. There should be laughter and smiles and compassion.

Then there is intention and purpose. I embraced the Camino and slowed down to appreciate the beauty around me. It is OK to slow down, take breaks and reflect — that was really important on the Camino, and how could I resist? There were so many interesting people, beautiful sites and great little roadside stops: little cafés, bars with good food, café con leche and incredible pastries and ice cream on a hot afternoon.

Final reflections

This trek not only graced me with these takeaways that I am happy to share, but I also feel blessed to have received gifts along the way:

I feel affirmed — I had a goal, created a plan and accomplished what I set out to do.

I gained courage — with training, lots of prayer and intent I conquered some paths and inclines I never saw myself attempting.

I was steeped in grace — all around me I witnessed spontaneous acts of joy, kindness and mercy. There was no question that God’s presence highlighting His generous, loving and forgiving nature was with me every step of the way.

I added to my vulnerability — taking risks, asking questions, speaking other languages and most of all slowing down in a world where the pace is almost always fast.

If you ever feel called to explore the Camino and take the leap to reflect and transform, I wish you “Buen Camino” — a greeting exchanged among pilgrims that embodies a sense of camaraderie, shared experience and mutual encouragement among those undertaking the physical and spiritual journey of the Camino.