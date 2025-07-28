Since the beginning of his role as the shepherd of the Diocese of Phoenix in August 2022, Bishop John Dolan has spent a lot of time listening. Within his first year in the diocese, he went on a listening tour, visiting 35 parishes, all seven Catholic high schools and three Newman Centers, nearly 30 ministries and charities, groups of religious sisters and a variety of cultural groups.

His goal was simple: to get to know the heart of his flock.

Now, three years into his role as Bishop of Phoenix, Bishop Dolan is focusing his listening in a particular way on young adults.

“I really want to hear the voices of our young adults,” he shared. “I want to hear the real experiences of those in the pews, those who have walked away from the faith and those who feel like they have never belonged.”

This desire of the bishop’s heart will unfold through an initiative called the Synod of Young Adults, a series of peer-led listening sessions at a variety of parishes and other locations throughout the diocese — including coffee shops and opportunities to connect online for those who do not feel comfortable in a church setting — covering a variety of topics.

A synopsis of the thoughts, stories and experiences of these hundreds of young adults from across the diverse, nearly 44,000-square-mile diocese will eventually be making its way to Bishop Dolan, who will listen, pray and discern how to best go forward in serving young adults in the Diocese of Phoenix.

The scriptural roots of synodality

Synodality comes from a Greek word meaning “an assembly” or “a meeting.” The phrase has gained traction in the life of the Church over the last decade, but its history has much deeper roots.

“Synodality is an ancient tradition stretching back to around 48 A.D. with the Council of Jerusalem,” said Fr. Chuck Kieffer, vicar for Synodality and Planning for the Diocese of Phoenix. He also cited the Council of Nicaea in 325 and Vatican II as two well-known synods in Church history.

“Some even go back as far as the story of the road to Emmaus [in Scripture] when Jesus was listening to the disciples and responding to them as a kind of prototype of a synodal conversation.”

Fr. Kieffer was referring to the story in the Gospel of Luke where two of Jesus’ disciples, discouraged by the death of the Messiah on Good Friday, are walking away from Jerusalem — implying that they are also walking away from the faith. As they are on the road to their new destination, Emmaus, Jesus walks alongside them, and they do not recognize Him at first.

Jesus listens, He asks them questions about what has taken place — within Jerusalem, and very likely within their own hearts — and in the midst of their frustrations and human experiences, He reveals Himself to them.

The hearts of the two disciples are set ablaze to the point that they say to one another, “Were not our hearts burning within us while He spoke to us on the way and opened the scriptures to us?” (Luke 24:32) They soon returned to Jerusalem renewed in faith, becoming witnesses to the risen Jesus.

The hope for the Synod of Young Adults is much the same: that young people, no matter where they are on their journey, may have the opportunity to be accompanied, share their real experiences and, through the process, personally encounter the living Christ.

From there, the stories and insights they share through the synodal process pour forth as a gift to the whole Church.

“I think you could say the synod is for the Church at large,” continued Fr. Kieffer, who emphasized that the synod is not about changing Church teaching or having an agenda.

“It’s for the diocese, so that we can bring the input of our young adults, so that we can serve the young adults … we want to listen to them, to feel their needs.”

An overwhelming response

The Synod of Young Adults is nearly a year-long process, and it began in April with a day-long training for young adult synod leaders who will help facilitate peer-led listening sessions from mid-August through the end of November.

The hope was to have 75-80 volunteers as synod leaders. One hundred and ten young adults attended the training.

“I was impressed by the response, the participation,” said Junuee Castro, the bilingual coordinator of Youth and Young Adult Ministry for the Diocese of Phoenix. “We had over 100 young adults who came to the orientation. And just seeing that they are ready and their willingness to participate and to be protagonists in our Church, it’s key for us. It’s telling us something: they are hungry, and they want to be involved.”

Rachel Pinto, a 32-year-old mother and wife, attended the orientation and is excited to play a role in the Synod of Young Adults.

“Stories like mine, that of an ordinary young working wife and mom, are important to share so that others in similar situations may know that we are not alone,” she said. “The larger Church community is here to support us in our faith journey and daily life.”

Pinto and her husband are excited to meet other Catholic married couples, and they are grateful for the opportunity to participate.

“I never imagined that I as a lay person could be part of a synod, and that our bishop wanted to hear directly from us — young adults.”

After peer-led listening sessions conclude around Thanksgiving, the input gathered will be synthesized into a preliminary report, which will be discerned and refined by a group of the faithful. The concluding Mass of the synod will take place at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral in Phoenix on Feb. 15, 2026, and the finalized report will be presented to the Diocesan Pastoral Council. An action plan will then be determined in response to the hundreds of voices that made up the synodal process.

To learn more about the Synod of Young Adults and to find a listening session near you, visit synodphx.org. Every young adult is welcome.

“Part of the purpose here is to help young adults feel that the Church really wants to listen to them,” shared Fr. Kieffer.

“The Church needs you. You matter to the Church, especially our diocesan Church.”

Click here to learn more about the Synod of Young Adults and to find a listening session near you.

Prayer for the Synod – Join dozens of parishes around the diocese in praying for the Synod of Young Adults