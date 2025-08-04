Story courtesy of Nazareth News Magazine

This month Bishop John Dolan announced the launching of Nazareth News Magazine — an inside look at the Diocese of Phoenix’s local and thriving Nazareth Seminary. Below is a story from the first magazine edition. To access the full digital version of Nazareth News Magazine Volume No. 1, click here.

For 10 seminarians from St. Mary’s House in downtown Phoenix, a springtime mission trip to a Maricopa reservation was an act of service and a powerful immersion into the heart of their future ministry.

In the Diocese of Phoenix, formation is not confined to the classroom. It unfolds in real encounters, in the dust of mission work, in the laughter of schoolchildren and in the quiet resilience of those who have long turned to the Church for hope. Seminarians in their Discipleship Stage have a particular focus on engagement in local ministries. “Having the men here in the diocese allows us to open their eyes and minds to the community around them,” said Fr. Kurt Perera, vice rector of Nazareth Seminary. “While we participate in mission trips in other countries, our seminarians also serve those in need nearby.”

For three days, the seminarians lived alongside the Franciscan Friars of the Holy Spirit in Laveen, Ariz., walking with them in faith and service. They played basketball with children at St. Peter Mission Indian Catholic School, worked with community members to rebuild a grotto and listened to stories of struggle and perseverance from the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity who have long served the reservation.

The experiences challenged them not only to give, but to receive. The pace of life was slower, unhurried and intentional. Instead of rushing to the next task, the seminarians lingered in conversations and spent time with the children a little longer. They saw faith woven into the community’s daily life, from the Franciscan Sisters ending each school day in prayer to parishioners working together to build something lasting. They learned that ministry is not about efficiency, but about fostering genuine relationships.

The mission was a reminder that the priesthood is about presence and accompaniment. These men are preparing to be more than priests; they are learning to walk wherever the Lord calls them.