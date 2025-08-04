By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

ROME (CNS) — Volunteers watching over the relics of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati gently placed items from the faithful on top of his casket to make a third-class relic for the visitors to the Basilica of Santa Maria sopra Minerva, near Rome’s Pantheon, one afternoon during the Jubilee of Youth.

About 16 small dark burgundy pillows lined the marble steps before the simple wooden casket marked by a cross, four red wax seals and one of the blessed’s favorite sayings, “Verso l’alto,” (“To the top”), engraved in his handwriting.

As visitors knelt in prayer, some pulled from their pockets or backpacks a rosary, prayer card, hat, even a priest’s stole and black shoulder cape to be placed reverently on top of the casket.

The relics of the 20th-century Italian layman, known for his life of service and charity, were brought from his tomb in Turin to Rome for the Jubilee July 28-Aug. 3.

His canonization ceremony, which will be held in Rome Sept. 7, was supposed to have taken place during the Jubilee of Youth before Pope Francis passed away in April. His family members still wanted the remains of the 24-year-old blessed to be in Rome for the world’s young people.

Paul Jarzembowski, associate director for the laity at the USCCB Secretariat of Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth, told CNS via a messaging service July 31 that he loves “Pier Giorgio’s well-balanced life and spirituality.”

“He was very devotional in his faith life but also very committed to charity and justice, not to mention a young man who loved sports, parties, outdoor activities, practical jokes, and good food and drink,” said Jarzembowski, who was in Rome for the Jubilee of Youth.

“He marched and actively protested against fascism in his day, even being ostracized by his peers who were supportive of (Italian dictator Benito) Mussolini’s growing regime,” he said.

“His was a life that young adults can emulate, showing that maturity in spirit can happen in one’s young adulthood,” he said.

“His short 24-year ordinary life was truly extraordinary,” he said. “Pier Giorgio is a great fusion of how young people and the laity can reveal God’s goodness.”

“I hope young adults and lay people today know that they have in Pier Giorgio a fun-loving, ordinary, saintly advocate who shows us how to live the joy of the Gospel,” he said.

A member of the Dominican Third Order, Blessed Frassati’s remains were located in the Roman basilica run by the Dominican Order. He was placed in front of the high altar, where lies the tomb of St. Catherine of Siena, who was also a member of the Dominican Third Order.

Thousands of young people and visitors streamed through the basilica July 31 to escape the heat, pray and learn more about the Italian saint-to-be from the many pamphlets and prayer cards arranged on a side table and informational placards placed throughout the church.

Some people who spoke with Catholic News Service were not aware of the life story of this young man.

For example, Pascal Brémond, 26, from France, said he was particularly devoted to St. Ignatius of Loyola, whose tomb was nearby. But he said he would now look more into who Blessed Frassati was.

Ernesto Aguilar from Mexico City said he felt close to the blessed because he was a young man like himself and because of “the joy that he transmits to all the other younger people.”

Emily Kourlas, who is originally from Ontario, Canada, but is living in England, told CNS that what is “really inspiring about him is he was very normal, if that makes sense. He’s very easy to relate to. He was a lay Catholic who loved the poor, and I feel quite drawn to that myself.”

Other things she finds relatable, she said, are his love for his friends, his self-sacrifice, and his love for the mountains. “I love the outdoors.”