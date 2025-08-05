Bishop John Dolan took part in a special commissioning of Dr. Douglas Ross, the new president of St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, this past Thursday (July 31) at the hospital’s Marian Chapel in downtown Phoenix.

Named the hospital’s new president this past fall, Dr. Ross joined St. Joseph’s from CHI St. Vincent System in Arkansas, where he served as chief medical officer for the market and as president of St. Vincent Hot Springs Hospital. He earned his Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Thursday’s commissioning included prayer, a daily reading from the Bible, the ritual of “give and take” and the acceptance of commission by Bishop Dolan, who recently celebrated his third anniversary as the fifth bishop for the Diocese of Phoenix.

Founded in 1895 by the Sisters of Mercy, St. Joseph’s was the first hospital in the Phoenix area and recently celebrated its 130th anniversary. The hospital is part of Dignity Health, one of the largest healthcare systems in the West with more than 40 hospitals in Arizona, California and Nevada.