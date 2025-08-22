NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: Does your parish have an outreach to the poor in your neighborhood? In what way should you be involved? Take some time this week and ponder these questions.

Most parishes have a St. Vincent de Paul Conference to help address the needs of the parish within its boundaries. From operating pantries, preparing food boxes and making home visits, these conferences help minister to the poor in many concrete ways, even sometimes offering rent assistance.

But there are many other organizations serving the poor that also need help from volunteers. What are the gifts and abilities God has given you? Pro-life pregnancy centers are often in need of donations of diapers and volunteers to sort through clothing. Soup kitchens are always looking for volunteers to serve meals.

Open your heart to serving the poor and prepare yourself to be blessed!

