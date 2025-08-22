NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: How have these readings challenged you to step out of your own comfort zone?

In the First Reading for this Sunday’s Mass, the prophet Amos scolds the Israelites for drinking wine, not just from cups but from bowls. A life of excess, a preoccupation with luxury and pleasure, the idolatry of greed — these are condemned in both the First Reading and the Gospel. It may be a hard lesson for us to absorb if our own hearts have been captured by greed. This is why tithing, almsgiving and fasting are so key in our life as disciples of the Lord Jesus. It is when we “put our money where our mouth is” and give to the poor that we live our faith in concrete ways. Fasting from food — giving up a meal or favorite food — can help us grow in solidarity with the poor. We feel the effects of temporary hunger and that assists us in identifying with those for whom hunger is not a spiritual practice but a grinding reality.

The Lord gives us the grace to worship Him alone and to serve the poor. The Second Reading for this Sunday challenges us to “pursue righteousness, devotion, faith, love, patience, and gentleness” and to “compete well for the faith.”

Living a life marked by generosity and solidarity with the poor is one major way we can compete well for the faith.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

Be sure to attend our Sept. 6 Morning of Reflection for all CION participants and leaders at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 8 a.m. to noon. You can RSVP for this free event HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION